Peters Township School Board fills vacancy

Feb 13, 2017

Harry Funk / The Almanac Daniel Taylor is sworn in as new Peters Township School Board member by Thomas McMurray, board president and notary public. He was sworn in following a vote at a special meeting Monday to replace Sue Smith, who resigned in January.

