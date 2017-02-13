Peters Township School Board fills vacancy
Harry Funk / The Almanac Daniel Taylor is sworn in as new Peters Township School Board member by Thomas McMurray, board president and notary public. He was sworn in following a vote at a special meeting Monday to replace Sue Smith, who resigned in January.
