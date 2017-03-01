Peters school business manager takes ...

Peters school business manager takes position at Cal Area

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: O-R Online

After nearly five years as Peters Township School District's business manager, Vincent Belczyk is leaving to take a similar position at California Area School District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 12 hr Dooshy 839
Lacey Park - 1948 (Oct '10) Feb 23 kbay 61
News Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09) Feb 22 go_gators 2
Lacey Park (Mar '16) Feb 22 Hatterboy 7
News Police seek murder suspect (Oct '07) Feb 21 Anonymous 46
News Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13) Feb 2 stanley 12
Looking to sell kids turtles Jan '17 Bob Dobalena 3
See all Jamison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamison Forum Now

Jamison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Jamison, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,584 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC