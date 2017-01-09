Post Capital Partners Announces Recap...

Post Capital Partners Announces Recapitalization of Invo HealthCare

Post Capital Partners today announced the recapitalization of Invo HealthCare Associates by the Wicks Group of Companies, a New York-based private investment firm. Based in Jamison, PA, and founded by Mary and Pat McClain in 1993, Invo HealthCare is the leading national provider of school and community therapeutic services for individuals and families with autism and special needs.

