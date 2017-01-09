Post Capital Partners Announces Recapitalization of Invo HealthCare
Post Capital Partners today announced the recapitalization of Invo HealthCare Associates by the Wicks Group of Companies, a New York-based private investment firm. Based in Jamison, PA, and founded by Mary and Pat McClain in 1993, Invo HealthCare is the leading national provider of school and community therapeutic services for individuals and families with autism and special needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Jamison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|RamapoU
|815
|Police seek murder suspect (Oct '07)
|Jan 6
|RamapoU
|44
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth T
|68
|McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS...
|Oct '16
|McDPhilly
|1
|Grocery Delivery Service Expands to Coopersburg (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Jeanie
|7
|Lacey Park - 1948 (Oct '10)
|Sep '16
|dgp
|57
|Middle School Band Teacher Bridgett Szychulski ... (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|Jim Mc
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jamison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC