Rachel Duke Crowned 2016 Clearfield Co. Fair Queen

Aug 1, 2016 Read more: GantDaily.com

Rachel Duke of Clearfield was crowned the 2016 fair queen at the 28th annual competition Sunday on the grandstand stage at the Clearfield County Fair. "I cried - a lot, but it feels so good now," shared Duke just moments after she began her reign.

