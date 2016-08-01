Rachel Duke Crowned 2016 Clearfield Co. Fair Queen
Rachel Duke of Clearfield was crowned the 2016 fair queen at the 28th annual competition Sunday on the grandstand stage at the Clearfield County Fair. "I cried - a lot, but it feels so good now," shared Duke just moments after she began her reign.
