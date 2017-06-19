Dead humpback whale carcass removed f...

Dead humpback whale carcass removed from shoreline

Environmental officials have removed the carcass of a humpback whale that beached on the rocks at a Rhode Island state park. The state Department of Environmental Management said the 32-foot carcass found at Beavertail State Park in Jamestown last Friday has been transferred to an undisclosed location for examination and burial.

