On Hilton Head, a a staycationa brings the islanda s joys into new focus
This year, the grandkids came to visit husband Johnny D. Which gave me the opportunity to do something that someone who grew up here rarely has: experience a perfect Hilton Head vacation. Day 1: Saturday check-in, dinner at Big Bamboo in Coligny Plaza, followed by a perfect Easter family Sunday dinner on the 11th tee of the Heritage Golf Course prepared by our guests from Jamestown, R.I., Claudine and Murray Charron, with an assist from daughters Olivia and Sophia Tikoian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middletown 1955-1960 (Jul '08)
|Apr 24
|scburns
|16
|Greenleaf West main road needs to Move
|Mar '17
|ttinman
|1
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Falmouth Wind Turbine Victims Betrayed By Court... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Jack Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC