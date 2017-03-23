Politics | NEW: Euer Announces Candidacy for Paiva Weed's Senate Seat
Newport resident Dawn Euer announced that she is running for state senate in District 13, the seat vacated by Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed. She is the second person to announce her candidacy in the last two days following Newport City Councilor John Florez's announcement on Thursday.
