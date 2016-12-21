Food | Preppy Pig Closes Both Locations
The pig is dead. The Preppy Pig which had locations in both Warren and Jamestown has closed both spots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
|bored
|Oct '16
|skeen440
|1
|Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|DAZZLE LINE
|7
|Gay Hispanic Snapchats here!
|Sep '16
|Kid_ignacio
|11
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Falmouth Wind Turbine Victims Betrayed By Court... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Jack Kelly
|1
|National Merit Scholarship Semi Finalist (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC