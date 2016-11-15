NY Firm Wins $11.6M Bridge Contract

NY Firm Wins $11.6M Bridge Contract

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has awarded a contract for the protective coating and steel rehabilitation of the Mount Hope Bridge, located in Jamestown, RI, to Piasecki Steel Construction Corp. of Castleton, NY. Piasecki Steel Construction Corp. was the lowest responsible bidder and was awarded the contract at a cost not to exceed $11,662,750.

