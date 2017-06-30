Executive candidates debate opioid cr...

Executive candidates debate opioid crisis

Those vying to be the next Chautauqua County executive will undoubtedly find the heroin and opioid epidemic a major thorn in their side. Despite well-intentioned efforts to galvanize local agencies, raise awareness and crack down on dealers, drug overdoses - particularly among young people - remain a persistent reminder of work yet to be done.

