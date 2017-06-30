Chautauqua Tonight To Present Insomni...

Chautauqua Tonight To Present Insomniac Film Festival, Contest

Chautauqua Tonight will present a series of events next week, including the annual Insomniac Competitive Film Festival, a Creative Lit "Flash Fiction" contest and a "Fun and Flicks" fundraiser for the film festival.

