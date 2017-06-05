Winsor Street Fire Under Investigation
Jamestown fire crews responded to a report of smoke at the former Crawford Furniture Atlas Division building at 40 Winsor St. on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. Battalion Chief Andrew Finson of the Jamestown Fire Department said a small fire was discovered inside and quickly extinguished.
