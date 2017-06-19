Wegmans Doubles - Fill The BackPack' ...

Wegmans Doubles - Fill The BackPack' Campaign Goal

Staff members and employees of Wegmans' Jamestown location celebrate the store's successful "Fill the BackPack" campaign this year, which saw a donation of more than twice its established goal of 6,000 pounds of food.

