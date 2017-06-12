Two Charged After Meth, Cocaine Found In Barrett Avenue Raid

The raid occurred shortly before 2 p.m., when investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and New York State Police CNET executed a search warrant at 90 1/2 Barrett Ave. Inside, police located Courtney A. Lucas, 23, and 22-year-old Jonathan D. Wright, along with a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription pills.

