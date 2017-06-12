Two Charged After Meth, Cocaine Found...

Two Charged After Meth, Cocaine Found In Barrett Avenue Raid

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

The raid occurred shortly before 2 p.m., when investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and New York State Police CNET executed a search warrant at 90 1/2 Barrett Ave. Inside, police located Courtney A. Lucas, 23, and 22-year-old Jonathan D. Wright, along with a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription pills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason Dale 12 min Karma 11
Malibu California or bust ! 36 min Creeps 1
James colburn 48 min miller2210 24
WNY news now 1 hr WNY 1
Thug life Jonathan Wright 1 hr Lmao 11
Steven seekings jr 1 hr Shay 13
Cam4 2 hr Jen and dave 2
RIP Joe Taylor 7 hr Why 6
Busti about 530 16 hr Dickie 10
Another Heroin OD 19 hr Wtf 61
Leary walker got his ass beat lastnight on 10th st Thu Westfall 17
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC