Three Men Rescued After Boat Overturns Sunday On Chautauqua Lake
Three men were pulled from Chautauqua Lake by Bemus Point Fire Rescue and assisted by Chautauqua County Navigation Officers when their 14-foot john boat overturned due to high winds and waves.
