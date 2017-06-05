Summer Bandshell Concert Series To Begin Wednesday
Front row, from left: Rick Lundquist, Jamestown Municipal Band director; Sam Teresi, Jamestown mayor; Carol Drake, Allen Park Women's Club; Carol Winterburn, Allen Park Women's Club; Candy Joslyn, Allen Park Women's Club.
