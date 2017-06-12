Southern Tier Wrestling To Present - Battle Lines' At Frewsburg Gala Days
The event will feature a showdown between former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky and Bill Collier for the Heavyweight Championship, a tag-team championship matchup between The Divine Alliance and The HomeWreckers, and much more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
