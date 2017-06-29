Silver Creek student wins Laurel Run ...

Silver Creek student wins Laurel Run logo design contest

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Observer

Silver Creek High School student Sean Marchant has won the contest to design the logo for the 2017 Laurel Run. The design created by Marchant was selected the winner from among dozens of designs submitted by students at area high schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This 4th, who's blazing it up? Team work. 47 min Streets will glow 1
Relly Rell gave STD to my 16 year old cousin 1 hr hyfbbef 22
Jackie Walker (Nov '16) 1 hr Tater 11
Good bars 1 hr BAR 3
s l ut s 1 hr Cu nt it be Amber C 3
summer 2 hr uhhuh 3
chad roseanne nelson 2 hr Raves at the barn 4
Lori 2 hr Closedminded 14
Is anyone else sick of this Chandra Lynn junkie... 3 hr Karma 26
Scott truver (kingpin) 3 hr Yes 28
Lori Cobb arrested 4 hr Tom 7
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,857 • Total comments across all topics: 282,122,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC