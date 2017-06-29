Silver Creek student wins Laurel Run logo design contest
Silver Creek High School student Sean Marchant has won the contest to design the logo for the 2017 Laurel Run. The design created by Marchant was selected the winner from among dozens of designs submitted by students at area high schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This 4th, who's blazing it up? Team work.
|47 min
|Streets will glow
|1
|Relly Rell gave STD to my 16 year old cousin
|1 hr
|hyfbbef
|22
|Jackie Walker (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Tater
|11
|Good bars
|1 hr
|BAR
|3
|s l ut s
|1 hr
|Cu nt it be Amber C
|3
|summer
|2 hr
|uhhuh
|3
|chad roseanne nelson
|2 hr
|Raves at the barn
|4
|Lori
|2 hr
|Closedminded
|14
|Is anyone else sick of this Chandra Lynn junkie...
|3 hr
|Karma
|26
|Scott truver (kingpin)
|3 hr
|Yes
|28
|
|Lori Cobb arrested
|4 hr
|Tom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC