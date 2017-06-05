Selling Artwork Is The Only Logical S...

Selling Artwork Is The Only Logical Step For Library's Financial Future

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

The passage of two years' time has reinforced that the James Prendergast Library was making the right decision to sell much of its art collection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanessa b 17 min Nuts 3
Most eligible bachelor 38 min Greg 9
Another Heroin OD 42 min Jamestowns finest 33
Custody lawyers 51 min lisa 5
Ashley Harrison 1 hr Friends 1
Charese 1 hr Mooney 1
Sunday Softball League 1 hr Marc 33
Midnight Brotherhood (Oct '12) 11 hr Funny Thread 123
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,125 • Total comments across all topics: 281,675,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC