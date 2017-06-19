Refurbished Bronze Elk Statue Returns...

Refurbished Bronze Elk Statue Returns To Lake View Cemetery

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

The bronze elk statue, which was removed in late Feburary for refurbishing and repairs, was returned to its home at the cemetery's "Elks' Rest" lot earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SaMANtha "Senear" 29 min Lmfaoooo 1
Anessa Trask 39 min Worthless 2
WNY news HA Ha 1 hr Dave Siliman 4
Really rell has to be gay 2 hr Bloomenthal 29
Justin Conklin 3 hr Queen Alex 5
Alicia Tanner 3 hr Uknome 4
Chris and lexy 3 hr Big kyle 5
Swingers club raided at old winsor ale bar 5 hr Peaches 5
Ecklof Bakery Fri Barnabee 63
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Chautauqua County was issued at June 25 at 4:55AM EDT

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,613 • Total comments across all topics: 282,005,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC