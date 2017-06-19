Refurbished Bronze Elk Statue Returns To Lake View Cemetery
The bronze elk statue, which was removed in late Feburary for refurbishing and repairs, was returned to its home at the cemetery's "Elks' Rest" lot earlier this month.
