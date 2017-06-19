Private Alzheimer's care planning mee...

Private Alzheimer's care planning meetings available in Jamestown

Hearing a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease or other dementia usually opens up a number of questions, rather than providing answers. Those concerns, as well as suggestions to plan for future needs, can be discussed during private care planning meetings with social workers from the Alzheimer's Association Western New York Chapter.

