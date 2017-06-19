Private Alzheimer's care planning meetings available in Jamestown
Hearing a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease or other dementia usually opens up a number of questions, rather than providing answers. Those concerns, as well as suggestions to plan for future needs, can be discussed during private care planning meetings with social workers from the Alzheimer's Association Western New York Chapter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dale Tremblay
|9 min
|Hmm
|3
|Courtney Bacon
|17 min
|Smdh
|8
|Prendergast library 100k a year but selling art...
|17 min
|Firebug
|3
|Kayla Michael
|58 min
|John
|9
|Pedestrians can f' off in jtown
|1 hr
|Lol
|3
|Is Dave Trout the realist?
|1 hr
|Alonso
|1
|The real satan
|1 hr
|Noo
|3
|Crossman Ave & Prendergast Ave . Crazy Police !
|1 hr
|Scrumptious
|21
|Sheldon House Lakeview
|2 hr
|Dirty Harry
|19
|WNY news now
|2 hr
|Jace
|38
|
|Frewsburg Gala Days
|23 hr
|AmYS cousIN
|17
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC