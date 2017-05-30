Lifting Off For Lives
A Starflight helicopter is pictured taking off. Since its inception in 1986, Starflight, which services Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Warren, Allegany and McKean Counties, has completed more than 8,000 rescue missions, including 400 last year.
