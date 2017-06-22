Jim Gaffigan, Kevin James, Lisa Lampanelli and More Set for Week of Comedy in Jamestown
The National Comedy Center is presenting a week of comedy performances and dialogues during its annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, and partnering with world-renowned Chautauqua Institution on a week titled "Comedy and the Human Condition," July 31 - August 6. Jim Gaffigan , Kevin James , Ro Bert Klein , Lisa Lampanelli and more than twenty others will perform in Lucille Ball 's hometown of Jamestown, NY while Lewis Black , David Stein berg , W. Kamau Bell, Kelly Carlin and more engage in dialogues in the 4,000 seat amphitheater series that has welcomed nine U.S. presidents, three supreme court justices and the world's most significant thought-leaders in history at the Chautauqua Institution, which is among the oldest and most respected lecture platforms in the nation.
