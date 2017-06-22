Jim Gaffigan, Kevin James, Lisa Lampa...

Jim Gaffigan, Kevin James, Lisa Lampanelli and More Set for Week of Comedy in Jamestown

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The National Comedy Center is presenting a week of comedy performances and dialogues during its annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, and partnering with world-renowned Chautauqua Institution on a week titled "Comedy and the Human Condition," July 31 - August 6. Jim Gaffigan , Kevin James , Ro Bert Klein , Lisa Lampanelli and more than twenty others will perform in Lucille Ball 's hometown of Jamestown, NY while Lewis Black , David Stein berg , W. Kamau Bell, Kelly Carlin and more engage in dialogues in the 4,000 seat amphitheater series that has welcomed nine U.S. presidents, three supreme court justices and the world's most significant thought-leaders in history at the Chautauqua Institution, which is among the oldest and most respected lecture platforms in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark riolo 28 min Riolo has a small... 1
Joe 59 min Wic 5
Ashley Young 1 hr Lmao 4
A Career In Homewrecking 1 hr Mafia 2
Get some mouthwash girl 1 hr Jjax 10
Carl carte 1 hr Karmaisreal 19
Mike Watson/Alicia Klinger 1 hr Knowhimwell 9
Baker St. 3 hr Probation 3
Sheldon House Lakeview 4 hr Homeowner in da hood 25
Brooklyn Sq. 3 piece puzzle to this recent Arca... 9 hr Realist 18
Ecklof Bakery 14 hr Barnabee 63
Crossman Ave & Prendergast Ave . Crazy Police ! 17 hr Anyoneknow 24
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC