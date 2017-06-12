JCC - SAlumni Leathers, Collins Award...

JCC - SAlumni Leathers, Collins Awarded 2017 Distinguished Alumnus Award

Sunday Jun 11

Jamestown Community College alumni Theo Collins, Class of 2009, and David Leathers, Class of 1983, were honored as recipients of the 2017 Distinguished Alumnus Award during the college's commencement exercises.

