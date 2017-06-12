JCC - SAlumni Leathers, Collins Awarded 2017 Distinguished Alumnus Award
Jamestown Community College alumni Theo Collins, Class of 2009, and David Leathers, Class of 1983, were honored as recipients of the 2017 Distinguished Alumnus Award during the college's commencement exercises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
