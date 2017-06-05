Jamestown Man Named 2016 TOPS King Of New York
Dennis Bechmann, 2016 TOPS 721 King and King of New York, is pictured with Sharon Reed, left, TOPS 721 Queen, and Maryjo Caldwell, State Division II second-place winner, at the state conference of TOPS Club Inc. in Liverpool earlier this month.
