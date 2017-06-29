International Day Of Yoga Observed

International Day Of Yoga Observed

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

International Day of Yoga was observed in Jamestown on Wednesday, June 21. Participants were asked to take the two-hour yoga event at their own pace on the outdoor patio of the Pearl City Arts Building in downtown Jamestown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chicos old lady 14 min wow 17
Let's clean this town up mayor ? 43 min zeke 14
Is anyone else sick of this Chandra Lynn junkie... 47 min Jain 34
Greg Inman cheating 2 nights before wedding 1 hr hmm 3
Relly Rell gave STD to my 16 year old cousin 1 hr Jill 28
Truver girls 1 hr Panama finest 4
Kristen Trippy 1 hr Out there 7
Scott truver (kingpin) 12 hr Yes 28
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,292 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC