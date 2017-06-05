Homeowner Holds Suspected Burglar At ...

Homeowner Holds Suspected Burglar At Gunpoint; Two Charged

10 hrs ago

Two individuals are being held on bail after they attempted to steal items from a vacant Lakewood rental property Wednesday morning.

