Fredonia names Metzger new vice president for Finance and Administration

Michael Metzger has been named the new vice president for Finance and Administration at the State University of New York at Fredonia. He will assume his duties at Fredonia on July 3. Mr. Metzger has 30 years of experience in the private sector.

