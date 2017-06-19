Firefighters battle Arcade Building fire

Firefighters battle Arcade Building fire

Photo by A.J.a SRao Jamestown and Falconer firefighters were called to the Arcade Building in downtown Jamestown ona SWednesday around 4 p.m. to battle a blaze. Firefighters were busy at work for nearly two hours.

Jamestown, NY

