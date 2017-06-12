Falconer Turns Out To Protest BPU Annexation
The proposal to annex the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities substation from the village of Falconer and town of Ellicott into the city of Jamestown was not met favorably by those who attended the public hearing Monday at Falconer Middle/High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Desperate girls
|5 min
|creepy
|7
|Barack obama what a guy !
|13 min
|Get real
|1
|Walmart
|1 hr
|Karmaiscoming
|2
|Get some mouthwash girl
|3 hr
|lol
|7
|Is Turftenders Polluting the Lake?
|3 hr
|duh55
|26
|robert miller-cassadaga (May '13)
|4 hr
|Dickie
|14
|Anyone know real address Robert russo contractor
|4 hr
|duh55
|9
|Another Heroin OD
|12 hr
|old wise one
|37
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC