Falconer Mayor Again Speaks Out Against Annexation
James Rensel, Falconer mayor, speaking to Jamestown City Council about the proposed annexation of the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Dow Street substation during council's regular voting session meeting Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernard Mount bringing drugs to main st falconer.
|1 min
|Well
|9
|Nicole olvey
|1 min
|Comment
|5
|Op OD
|6 min
|Hmm
|6
|Matt jones
|7 min
|Lookin
|1
|Dudes that haven't lost a fight?
|37 min
|Trumpster
|9
|Scott truver (kingpin)
|46 min
|Whoa
|25
|Wing City homewrecker and bald tough guy
|52 min
|Just a shame
|3
|Relly Rell gave STD to my 16 year old cousin
|6 hr
|J Dot
|5
|Looking for somebody
|9 hr
|Lol
|14
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC