Evening in the Garden Wednesday

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County's Master Gardener Program is excited to announce the June Evening in the Garden on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the demonstration garden at the Frank Bratt Ag Center, 3542 Turner Road in Jamestown rain or shine. Demonstrations will include building raised beds using the right material and size by Reg Boutwell, using cover crops in your garden all gardening season with Jim Cowan, recognizing good bugs and bad bugs with Carole Baldwin and discussing bio char with Peggy FitzGibbon.

