Evening in the Garden Wednesday
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County's Master Gardener Program is excited to announce the June Evening in the Garden on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the demonstration garden at the Frank Bratt Ag Center, 3542 Turner Road in Jamestown rain or shine. Demonstrations will include building raised beds using the right material and size by Reg Boutwell, using cover crops in your garden all gardening season with Jim Cowan, recognizing good bugs and bad bugs with Carole Baldwin and discussing bio char with Peggy FitzGibbon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hate my neighbors
|3 min
|Jon the wad
|7
|Melissa Edington
|18 min
|Jon the wad
|2
|single mothers and fathers day
|21 min
|Yeppers
|25
|whats up w/Rachael Rizzo
|33 min
|Bandaids
|10
|Joshua berg
|41 min
|Mistaken
|6
|Not Business Like, Uncalled for .....
|55 min
|murphey
|1
|Frewsburg Gala Days
|1 hr
|Use your words
|9
|WNY news now
|5 hr
|wolfdancer
|27
|Crossman Ave & Prendergast Ave . Crazy Police !
|14 hr
|Scrumptious
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC