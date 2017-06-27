Dykeman-Young Gallery To Hold - Atom ...

Dykeman-Young Gallery To Hold - Atom Age Art' Reception Friday

The Dykeman-Young Gallery and Vintage Emporium will hold an opening reception for its "Atom Age Art" exhibit Friday at 6 p.m. The exhibit features the work of Dale Hogelund, of Irondale, Ala., and will be on display in Jamestown through July.

