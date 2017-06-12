Crews searching for person reported in Chadakoin River
Jamestown police and firefighters are searching for a 47-year-old male who was reportedly swept into the Chadakoin River earlier today. Crews began responding shortly before 3 p.m. to Harrison and Winsor streets after being notified of the incident.
|
