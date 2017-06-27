City Officials Present Block Grant Ac...

City Officials Present Block Grant Action Plan

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

City officials have publicly presented their draft plan for how they think it is best to spend around $1 million in federal funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chicos old lady 4 min Kenny 11
Is anyone else sick of this Chandra Lynn junkie... 11 min Jenny 1
Nicole shauman 12 min Tim 3
Riggle hammered Chip Boy at Mojos 14 min Amy 4
Looking for somebody 19 min Lol 14
Scott truver (kingpin) 23 min Truver trash 23
Spirits 34 min Where 16
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,891 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC