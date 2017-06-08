Chemical leak forces evacuation of Ja...

Chemical leak forces evacuation of Jamestown call center

Authorities blamed a leaking HVAC unit for the fumes that sickened as many as 30 people, Thursday, at a call center located in the Jamestown Furniture Mart on West Second Street. The trouble centered on a cooling unit for "The Connection" contact center, a call center on the fifth floor, where a company spokesperson said 190 staffers were hard at the time.

