There are on the Observer story from Monday, titled Chautauqua County Six leaders of significance. In it, Observer reports that:

It was a historic gathering of sorts. The six men who have held the position of Chautauqua County executive recently came together at the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown to reminisce and discuss the importance of the position that was created in the 1970s.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Observer.