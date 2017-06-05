Chautauqua County Six leaders of significance
There are 3 comments on the Observer story from Monday, titled Chautauqua County Six leaders of significance. In it, Observer reports that:
It was a historic gathering of sorts. The six men who have held the position of Chautauqua County executive recently came together at the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown to reminisce and discuss the importance of the position that was created in the 1970s.
#1 Monday
6 Leaders of significance according to who. These men have class Chautauqua county millions and millions of dollars
#3 Monday
George spanos a criminal to the county not a boss
#4 6 hrs ago
This is a joke
