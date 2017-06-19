Bidder For Sheldon House To Try Again
Last week, the Appellate Division Fourth Judicial Department of the state Supreme Court in Rochester ruled in favor of three local residents, Paul Leone, Dr. Ann Servoss and Timothy Mills, who opposed the use of the Sheldon House for office space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris decker
|8 min
|Bill bos brother
|5
|Blonde at crosbys
|17 min
|snatched out
|3
|Mercedes Kibbe
|21 min
|Mercedez
|6
|Karlie Hallett
|40 min
|AhH
|3
|Rude ricans
|47 min
|Cupcake
|11
|Cry wolf one to many times
|1 hr
|Royce
|4
|Pedestrians can f' off in jtown
|1 hr
|Disgusted
|13
|Swingers club raided at old winsor ale bar
|14 hr
|Yeah
|11
|Ecklof Bakery
|Sun
|Wisdom
|64
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC