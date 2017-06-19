Bidder For Sheldon House To Try Again

Bidder For Sheldon House To Try Again

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Last week, the Appellate Division Fourth Judicial Department of the state Supreme Court in Rochester ruled in favor of three local residents, Paul Leone, Dr. Ann Servoss and Timothy Mills, who opposed the use of the Sheldon House for office space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris decker 8 min Bill bos brother 5
Blonde at crosbys 17 min snatched out 3
Mercedes Kibbe 21 min Mercedez 6
Karlie Hallett 40 min AhH 3
Rude ricans 47 min Cupcake 11
Cry wolf one to many times 1 hr Royce 4
Pedestrians can f' off in jtown 1 hr Disgusted 13
Swingers club raided at old winsor ale bar 14 hr Yeah 11
Ecklof Bakery Sun Wisdom 64
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Chautauqua County was issued at June 26 at 10:54AM EDT

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,709 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC