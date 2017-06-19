Baker Street Standoff Ends After Thre...

Baker Street Standoff Ends After Three Hours

9 hrs ago

A knife-wielding man was taken into custody Friday after reportedly barricading himself inside a Baker Street residence for more than three hours.

Jamestown, NY

