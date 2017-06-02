Arts Services Initiative of WNY celebrates Make Music Day in Buffalo, Niagara Falls & Jamestown
Arts Services Initiative of Western New York announced Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Jamestown will join cities across the country and around the world for this year's Make Music Day on June 21. Now entering its second year locally, Make Music Western New York is a unique festival consisting of dozens of free concerts and play-alongs in public spaces throughout Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Jamestown, all on June 21, the first day of summer. MMWNY takes place simultaneously with similar festivities in more than 750 cities around the world.
