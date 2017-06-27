Area Police

A Three men were pulled from Chautauqua Lake Sunday by Bemus Point Fire Rescue, with assistance from Chautauqua County navigation officers. Nicholas L. Gibbons, 32, of Jamestown; Nathan Gibbons, 31 of Kent, Ohio; and Thomas Parks of Jamestown, were reportedly fishing in their 14-foot boat in approximately 18-feet of water off the Interstate 86 Overlook area when the boat overturned due to high winds and waves generated from a storm that rolled through the area.

