Area Police
A Three men were pulled from Chautauqua Lake Sunday by Bemus Point Fire Rescue, with assistance from Chautauqua County navigation officers. Nicholas L. Gibbons, 32, of Jamestown; Nathan Gibbons, 31 of Kent, Ohio; and Thomas Parks of Jamestown, were reportedly fishing in their 14-foot boat in approximately 18-feet of water off the Interstate 86 Overlook area when the boat overturned due to high winds and waves generated from a storm that rolled through the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royce Duvall
|1 min
|Do dirty haunts
|5
|Paul Burger
|3 min
|Regrades ebonics
|8
|Is anyone else sick of this Chandra Lynn junkie...
|27 min
|therealChandaLynn
|16
|Bernard Mount bringing drugs to main st falconer.
|43 min
|TheRealSatan
|10
|od
|1 hr
|Qwerty
|3
|Relly Rell gave STD to my 16 year old cousin
|1 hr
|Ricky
|13
|Keila lopez
|1 hr
|Scrumptious
|5
|Dudes that haven't lost a fight?
|14 hr
|Trumpster
|9
|Scott truver (kingpin)
|14 hr
|Whoa
|25
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC