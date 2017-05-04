Witruke Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter

Witruke Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

A Jamestown man accused of a grisly double homicide in 2015 has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
262 Forest Ave. Jamestown 8 min Dumb 22
Feds in town this whole week!!!!!!! 11 min Dumb 24
Red van Black Kia Grey Honda with dealer plates... 14 min Mileys 7
Erik Morrison & Tharesa's Marsh 1 hr sheeze 6
Yahn terry 1 hr Smokecrackdaily 3
mike kranking 1 hr Mike123 9
free shipping (Apr '12) 2 hr Ken Bone 3
Heavy FBI Presence in Busti 9 hr Busti 10
raid 10 hr Lolol 7
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,286 • Total comments across all topics: 280,804,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC