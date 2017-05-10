Voice Of War Echoes At The Fenton
Mary Jane Phillips Koenig speaking about her great-uncle's letters he sent to his mother during World War I. Koenig's great-uncle was Private Russell Archie Harvey who served in the Army's 357th Infantry Regiment, 90th Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celokee
|11 min
|Noah
|7
|Jones boys
|28 min
|Mike Jones
|7
|Scott Cole
|32 min
|OKC resident
|1
|Jackie Delo
|33 min
|Lizzy the Lez
|22
|Christine crackpipe
|39 min
|Get off my lawn
|9
|Looking for a Good House Siding Company in Jame...
|42 min
|Haha
|3
|Any nice things about Amy
|45 min
|Ha Ha
|1
|Hog Wild
|51 min
|Jenn
|25
|jamestown police are pigs
|2 hr
|Sometimes
|26
|why arent you reporting Jenna missing?
|8 hr
|Lmfao
|16
|
|Taco hut
|10 hr
|Frito Bandito
|41
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC