UPMC Chautauqua hosts - Let's talk about stroke' today

May is National Stroke Month and the UPMC Chautauqua WCA stroke and wellness team will provide stroke prevention information and offer a free interactive activity that demonstrates the effects of a stroke today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main lobby at UPMC Chautauqua WCA, 207 Foote Ave., Jamestown. The education is free to the public.

