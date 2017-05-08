U.S. Marine to address JCC grads at 2017 commencement

Theo Collins, a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve veteran and 2009 graduate of Jamestown Community College, will deliver the 2017 commencement address at JCC's Cattaraugus County Campus on May 19 and at the Jamestown Campus on May 20. The Cattaraugus County Campus ceremony begins at 7 p.m. in the Olean YMCA/JCC Physical Education Center on Wayne St. in Olean. The commencement program in Jamestown begins at 10 a.m. in the Physical Education Complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.