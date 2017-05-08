U.S. Marine to address JCC grads at 2017 commencement
Theo Collins, a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve veteran and 2009 graduate of Jamestown Community College, will deliver the 2017 commencement address at JCC's Cattaraugus County Campus on May 19 and at the Jamestown Campus on May 20. The Cattaraugus County Campus ceremony begins at 7 p.m. in the Olean YMCA/JCC Physical Education Center on Wayne St. in Olean. The commencement program in Jamestown begins at 10 a.m. in the Physical Education Complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|post man that does the route of 2nd to folcner st
|5 min
|Darlene
|8
|whats up with bill white
|9 min
|Truth
|4
|ReconX - Community Servant !
|11 min
|Michshell
|14
|jamestown police are pigs
|37 min
|Pedestrian
|6
|Aimee FitzPatrick
|52 min
|Arabelle
|26
|Beth burgstrom
|2 hr
|letherbe
|2
|@ Prendergast St Dealers
|2 hr
|Do it
|10
|Big lots closing
|6 hr
|Clint Allen
|12
|Cummins physical and drug test
|7 hr
|Tony
|25
|Feds in town this whole week!!!!!!!
|10 hr
|Jim bob
|29
|
|Taco hut
|11 hr
|tacos
|35
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC