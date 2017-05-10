Tournament Walk-Ins Accepted Friday

Tournament Walk-Ins Accepted Friday

Any team that wants to register to play in the Gus Macker 3-on-3 tournament can bring their form and payment to The Post-Journal, 15 W. Second St., Jamestown, and the newspaper will mail the form and pay for postage.

