Three charged for meth possession in Jamestown
The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the New York State Police's Community Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at 510 W. 6th St. following an investigation into illegal drug trafficking and sales in the area. The Jamestown Police SWAT team assisted in gaining entry to the home.
