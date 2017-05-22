The National Comedy Center moves clos...

The National Comedy Center moves closer to reality

21 hrs ago Read more: WNED

Nearly 20 years after Jamestown began holding festivals to celebrate the legacy of its favorite daughter, Lucille Ball, the city is about to open the first cultural institution in the nation dedicated to comedy. After more than six years - the National Comedy Center, in Jamestown, NY, has reached its capital campaign goal.

