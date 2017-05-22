The National Comedy Center moves closer to reality
Nearly 20 years after Jamestown began holding festivals to celebrate the legacy of its favorite daughter, Lucille Ball, the city is about to open the first cultural institution in the nation dedicated to comedy. After more than six years - the National Comedy Center, in Jamestown, NY, has reached its capital campaign goal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|katie bacon
|17 min
|New guy
|14
|City Parks Dept Crying About Doing Some Work
|28 min
|Player A
|5
|Christopher Byrne
|37 min
|Aaron
|3
|Mike Jones (Feb '16)
|48 min
|Who
|8
|A cockroach can survive under water for up to 3...
|2 hr
|heist99
|3
|Guido (Scott)
|2 hr
|Mad
|3
|William ross still has warrants
|3 hr
|Shelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC