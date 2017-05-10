Syracuse comic Steven Rogers will ope...

Syracuse comic Steven Rogers will open for Brian Regan on Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Born and raised in Liverpool, Rogers always wanted to work in comedy. In fact, he started listening to Regan's routine in middle school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Connie senear 5 min Grossed out 1
Will ross has 3 warrants 31 min Loser 8
why arent you reporting Jenna missing? 1 hr Lmfao 16
Jackie Delo 1 hr You madd bro 20
Celokee 1 hr ignorant 4
highlife 1 hr SHAFTO790BUFF 1
Kingsmen MC 1 hr Bing 6
Taco hut 2 hr Frito Bandito 41
jamestown police are pigs 3 hr Dance Yo Ass Off 25
Hog Wild 5 hr American bbq 24
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,439 • Total comments across all topics: 280,922,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC