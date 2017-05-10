Syracuse comic Steven Rogers will open for Brian Regan on Thursday
Born and raised in Liverpool, Rogers always wanted to work in comedy. In fact, he started listening to Regan's routine in middle school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Connie senear
|5 min
|Grossed out
|1
|Will ross has 3 warrants
|31 min
|Loser
|8
|why arent you reporting Jenna missing?
|1 hr
|Lmfao
|16
|Jackie Delo
|1 hr
|You madd bro
|20
|Celokee
|1 hr
|ignorant
|4
|highlife
|1 hr
|SHAFTO790BUFF
|1
|Kingsmen MC
|1 hr
|Bing
|6
|Taco hut
|2 hr
|Frito Bandito
|41
|jamestown police are pigs
|3 hr
|Dance Yo Ass Off
|25
|Hog Wild
|5 hr
|American bbq
|24
|
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC