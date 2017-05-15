Suspected Arsonist Formally Charged I...

Suspected Arsonist Formally Charged In Butler County

The 19-year-old Jamestown man accused of intentionally setting off a dozen fires in the local area was formally charged Tuesday in Butler County, Pa.

